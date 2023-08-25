Raj Bhavan to MP: Guv used own funds for family event

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday flayed DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s remarks on his family function.

“DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran recently alleged the use of government money for a family function of Governor RN Ravi at Ooty Raj Bhavan. His statement is false, mischievous and scurrilous. Irresponsible and mischievous statement attributed to MP Dayanidhi Maran casting aspersions on the Governor is highly condemnable,” said a release from the Raj Bhavan.

Alluding to Dayanidhi’s speech, the Raj Bhavan said that the entire expense for the Governor’s family function at Ooty Raj Bhavan, including board and lodging for guests, hiring charges of vehicles, catering, tea and coffee, lighting, flowers and floral decorations, service personnel etc was borne by the Governor.

“The Governor hosted a family event on February 21 to 23, 2022, at Ooty. All the guests of the Governor were lodged in private hotels. None were lodged at Raj Bhavan. Private vehicles were hired for the use of not only guests, but even for the family members of the Governor. No government vehicle was used. Private catering was done and Raj Bhavan kitchen was not used at all, not even for tea or coffee. The entire lighting was done through a private source, not Raj Bhavan. Even flowers for floral decorations were privately purchased from the market. The workforce for the entire event was sourced privately. No Raj Bhavan staff was employed. Food bills for the Governor and his family members are raised every month and through entitled, the same are borne by the Governor,” it added.