Raj Bhavan changing Vijay to Joseph Vijay is the example of fascism, DMK leader schools actor-politician

CHENNAI: In a scathing criticism unleashed against actor Vijay, Rajiv Gandhi, the president of the DMK students wing, on Tuesday lambasted Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, saying he didn't have the ability to distinguish between fascism and 'payasam', the popular South Indian dessert.

The comments, a reference to Vijay's speech at the TVK's maiden State conference in October, came in response to Vijay's meeting with Governor RN Ravi, a DMK-baiter, where the law and order issues in Tamil Nadu was discussed in the backdrop of the sexual assault of a student of Anna University.

In the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Vijay's name was mentioned as "C Joseph Vijay", with his religious identity explicitly stated, Rajiv Gandhi pointed out.

"Respected Vijay, do you know what fascism is?" Rajiv Gandhi asked in a social media post.

"In the petition you submitted to the Governor, your name is simply mentioned as Vijay. However, in the press release issued by Raj Bhavan, which functions as an adjunct of BJP's state headquarters Kamalalayam, your name transformed into C Joseph Vijay. This, sir, is a quintessential example of fascism,” he said.

The DMK student wing president's remarks have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many weighing in on the issue.

While some have supported his stance, others have accused him of politicising the issue and engaging in mudslinging.