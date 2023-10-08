‘Raise minimum wage of domestic workers by Rs 100/hr’

CHENNAI: The State government should raise the current minimum wage for domestic workers to Rs 100/hour and allocate 1% of the property tax to the Domestic Workers’ Welfare Board, urged members of TN Domestic Workers’ Welfare Trust and Department of Service Learning of Loyola College on Saturday during a convention organised in the city.

Stakeholders demanded a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for domestic workers over 55 years of age and urged the State and Union governments to have policies aimed at addressing the safety and rights of domestic workers.

“The government must form an Internal Complaints Committee at the taluk level and include civil society organisations, unions and women’s representatives for it to function effectively. In the textiles sector, employees do not provide us with toilets. While working in hotels, we must ask for mask or gloves while cleaning. We’re not respected even in households where we work,” averred Parimala Ravi, a domestic worker, who participated in the event.