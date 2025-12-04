Rains reverse dengue decline in TN, cases climb to 25,000

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall in the past few days across Tamil Nadu has triggered a sharp surge in dengue fever cases, according to the State's Public Health department. Inundation caused by the rains has paved the way for ideal mosquito breeding conditions, reversing the pre-monsoon decline in infections.

Daily infections now range between 100 and 120 across Tamil Nadu, and over 25,000 people have been affected statewide. Major urban centres, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Vellore, are reporting 25 to 30 new cases daily, with cases steadily rising. The capital city alone has recorded approximately 6,000 cases.

The Health department officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and safe. Key symptoms to look out for Dengue include a high fever lasting more than three days, fever accompanied by diarrhoea, or any signs of bleeding, such as from the gums. The department advises that if the fever persists and intensifies after three days, individuals should seek immediate medical attention at the nearest hospital.

In response to the outbreak, the Tamil Nadu Public Health Department has ordered additional medical camps to be set up in districts with rising caseloads to manage and contain the spread of the disease.