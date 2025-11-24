Rains push Delta to its knees

TIRUCHY: Rainfall across the Delta region from Sunday evening to Monday morning inundated more than 14,000 acres of standing samba and thalady crops, triggering protests by farmers.

Nagapattinam recorded the highest rainfall among the Delta districts, followed by Tiruvarur and Thanjavur. According to official data, Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district received 139.4 mm, followed by Thalanayar (129.6 mm), Nagapattinam town (126.2 mm), Velankanni (119.6 mm) and Thirupoondi (104.9 mm). Farmers reported inundation of fields in Chettiyamoolai, Komal, Athanur, Vadapathi and Thenpathi areas, where over 5,000 acres of crops were submerged.

In Tiruvarur district, Tiruthuraipoondi recorded the highest rainfall at 110.50 mm, followed by Needamangalam with 102 mm and Mannargudi with 90 mm. Officials estimated that nearly 4,000 acres of samba and thalady were inundated.

Mayiladuthurai district also reported crop damage, with Kollidam receiving 76 mm, Sirkazhi 69 mm, and Manalmedu 55 mm of rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging in agricultural fields.

In Thanjavur district, Madukkur recorded 133.60 mm, followed by Vettikadu with 119 mm, Orathanadu with 96 mm, and Neivasal with 80 mm, where another 5,000 acres of standing crops were reportedly submerged.

Meanwhile, farmers and residents urged the State government to form a state-level monitoring committee to oversee flood-prevention measures and rapid damage assessment. In several places, farmers staged protests standing knee-deep in water, demanding that officials visit the villages and record the losses.