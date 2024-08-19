Rainfall to dip in TN districts; mild showers at night in Chennai for two more days

CHENNAI: Several districts in the State have been receiving heavy rain for the past few days, and warnings have been issued for the southern parts and districts along the Western Ghats. However, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce gradually from August 21, said an official with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Under the influence of a trough, and a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea, heavy to very heavy rain is predicted over Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Namakkal for the next two days. Several districts are likely to receive light to moderate spells for the next few days.

“The rainfall activity is expected to reduce gradually from Wednesday over the south and areas along the Western Ghats, as the systems prevailing over the sea are likely to weaken in the coming days. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, normal to below normal rainfall is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu especially in the northern interior districts till the end of the month,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Centre, RMC.

Some areas in Chennai and suburbs are likely to receive mild showers in the evening and night for the next two days. There might be a marginal increase in the maximum temperature during the day from next week – somewhere around 36-37 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam.

Additionally, the weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 22 (Thursday), as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km/hour gusting to 55 km/hour is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south TN coast and adjoining the Comorin area.