Rain likely in Chennai, neighbouring districts till 1 pm on Dec 16

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST
    A cleanliness worker continuing her job amid heavy rain in Egmore, (Justin George) 

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Tuesday said that rain is likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu till 1 pm today.

    Accordingly, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Villupuram districts are likely to receive rainfall.

    Earlier, the RMC had said that an upper air cyclonic circulation prevailing over south Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would bring light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.

