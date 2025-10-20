Rain likely in 24 districts of Tamil Nadu till 1 pm today

CHENNAI:Rain is likely to continue till 1 pm on Monday in 24 districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Light to moderate showers are expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Vellore, and Madurai districts.

The northeast monsoon has intensified over Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread rainfall across the state. A lower atmospheric circulation over south Kerala and the adjoining Comorin Sea is influencing the weather pattern, said a Daily Thanthi report.

As a result, several areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience thunderstorms with rain till October 24, with isolated places receiving heavy rainfall, particularly over north coastal and Western Ghat districts.