Rain delays Vijay's TVK conference preparations in Vikravandi

CHENNAI: The ongoing rains have put a temporary halt on preparations for actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first state conference in Vikravandi.

According to a Maalai Maalar report, the conference venue has turned slushy, following the continuous downpour.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Bussy Anand is at the site to oversee stage construction work and other arrangements.

The first-ever state conference of the party is scheduled to take place on October 27 at V Salai village, near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.