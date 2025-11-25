Rain-deficit November may end with a bang as new low-pressure likely: Met dept

CHENNAI: An orange alert was issued for several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur for November 29 after the weather pattern indicated that a new low-pressure area is likely to form over Comorin and the adjoining areas of the southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around Tuesday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued also for Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts, and Puducherry.

Giving details about the present north east monsoon season, B Amudha, head of the RMC said the rainfall received from October 1 to November 24 was 341.3 mm, which is 5 per cent higher than the normal rainfall of 324.6 mm. However, from November 1-24, the actual rainfall received was 107.4 mm, which is 30 per cent deficit from the normal rainfall.”

In November, 21 districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recorded a deficit, while it was normal in 8 districts. Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, which recorded large excess, and Thoothukudi, which received excess, stood in contrast.

Meanwhile, the city is likely to receive one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday, said the weather bulletin from the met centre.