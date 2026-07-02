Rain deficit leaves TN’s Vadamalli farmers staring at heavy losses ahead of Onam

R Karthikeyan, a farmer from Vadivelampalayam, said the crop had shown healthy growth initially but began drying up after continuous dry weather. “We were expecting at least a few spells of monsoon rain by now, but the fields have remained dry for weeks. The plants are losing vigour every day, and many may not survive unless we receive rain immediately,” he said.

According to farmers, the cost of cultivating Vadamalli is around Rs 30,000 per acre, covering land preparation, seeds, labour and other inputs. With no assured irrigation facilities in many parts of the block, growers fear they may not even recover their investment if the weather does not improve soon.

S Manikandan, another cultivator from the area, said the drought had also altered the behaviour of wild animals. “Wild boars usually stay away from this crop, but the lack of food and water in nearby forest areas has driven them into our fields. They have started damaging the already weakened plants, adding to our losses,” he said.