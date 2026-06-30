Heavy rains likely in Western Ghats region of TN from July 1

The latest weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday said that moderate rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, and Salem districts, and the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts from Wednesday.

The data further said that as the trough runs from north coastal Tamil Nadu to the Comorin area and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level, light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during the same period.