Heavy rains likely in Western Ghats region of TN from July 1

CHENNAI: The IMD forecast heavy rains in the Western Ghat regions of Tamil Nadu from July 1 as the southwest monsoon was still active in the state.
The latest weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday said that moderate rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, and Salem districts, and the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts from Wednesday.
The data further said that as the trough runs from north coastal Tamil Nadu to the Comorin area and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level, light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during the same period.
However, the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal during the day from June 30 till July 3 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
Chinnakalar in Coimbatore recorded a maximum rainfall of nine cm during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 on Tuesday, followed by Vennavalkudi at Pudukkottai, which registered seven cm during the same time.
Madurai Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu, and Kodaikanal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius in the hill areas of the state during the same period.
Concerning Chennai, the Met Office said light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur during evening or night hours from Tuesday, the report added.