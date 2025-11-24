Rain batters south: SDRF pressed into service

MADURAI: Continuous rains across southern districts since Sunday led the district administration in Tirunelveli to press the State Disaster Response Fund and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) into service.

The Meteorological Department issued an Orange alert for Tirunelveli and Tenkasi on November 25, warning people of very heavy rain, while Thoothukudi remains under a yellow alert.

Tirunelveli Collector Sukumar said that a 26-member State Disaster Response Force has reached Tirunelveli, and a 28-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is on standby. Rescue volunteers, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel, boats, earth-moving machinery and snake catchers have also been placed on alert.

Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, M Appavu, and Tirunelveli Collector, R Sukumar, held a review meeting with officials on Monday. Appavu told reporters that the seven most vulnerable locations, 24 vulnerable, three moderately vulnerable and 38 least susceptible areas have been identified in Tirunelveli district, and teams are monitoring each zone. He added that 217 temporary relief shelters have been prepared.