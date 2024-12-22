Railways mull 2nd reservation chart 15 min before departure

CHENNAI: The Railway Board (RB) is considering an idea that could reduce the anxiety of railway passengers awaiting the confirmation of their tickets and their encounters with travelling ticket examiners moments before their train journey – to prepare the second reservation charts 10-15 minutes prior to departure.

To get the process started, the board has sought the feedback of all zones.

Currently, the first of the two reservation charts is prepared automatically by the system four hours before the scheduled departure, while the second reservation chart is prepared by the zonal railway between 30 minutes and five minutes before departure. In case the zonal railway does not prepare the second chart up to five minutes before departure, the system automatically finalises it.

The existing mechanism has been causing confusion among passengers and delaying verification by ticket checking staff before departure. Following frequent suggestions for enhancing the cut-off time limit, the board has now swung into action.

Sanjay Manocha, director of Passenger Marketing – II, Railway Board, in a December 20 circular to the Principal Chief Commercial Managers of all railway zones, advised zones to examine the suggestion and offer their comments by January 2, 2025, to reach a final decision on the matter.

As per the circular (a copy of which is available with DT Next), suggestions were received from field level to increase the cut-off limit of five minutes for the second reservation charts to 10-15 minutes, failing which the system will auto-prepare the charts 10-15 minutes before scheduled departure. The rationale cited for augmenting the cut-off limit is that the second reservation charts will be available for download in the Hand-Held Terminals to ticket checking staff in time before departure.