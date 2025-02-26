Railways ensured hassle free travel for Maha Kumbh devotees, says minister Somanna

TIRUCHY: The devotees who attended the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj experienced hassle free train commuting, claimed the union minister V Somanna here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the minister Somanna said that the devotees did not experience any inconvenience during their rail travel to attend the Kumbh Mela as the railways had carefully made all arrangements to facilitate a safe journey. “Every four minutes, there was a train to Prayagraj and the people lauded the railways for their hassle free commuting,” the minister said. He also stated that the work at Pamban bridge had been completed and it would soon be inaugurated.

Meanwhile, when the minister went to Thanjavur, the rail users, and traders’ associations submitted a petition. Highlighting, in the petition, that the Mahamaham festival in Kumbakonam is scheduled for March 9, 2028, they said the festival is considered to be the Kumbh Mela of the South and appealed to the union government to redevelop the Kumbakonam railway station and step up the works that were inaugurated by the Prime Minister a year ago with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. They also urged an immediate doubling of the track from Thanjavur to Villupuram.