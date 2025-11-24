Railway ministry approves train halt at Panruti

CHENNAI: In a relief for rail commuters in Panruti and surrounding areas, the Ministry of Railways has approved a new stoppage for the Mannargudi–Tirupati Pamani express at Panruti railway station.

The confirmation came through an official letter issued by Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In the communication, conveyed that Train No. 17407/17408 Mannargudi–Tirupati Pamani express would now include Panruti as a scheduled halt for public convenience.

Residents, students, and daily travellers have welcomed the development, stating that the new halt will drastically improve access to long-distance travel routes, especially for devotees travelling to Tirupati and passengers heading towards Chennai and major commercial centres.

Passenger associations in Panruti expressed appreciation, noting that the decision reflects persistent efforts to address long-pending commuter demands. They added that improved connectivity would bring economic and social benefits to the region.

The approval follows a formal representation and detailed discussion initiated by BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman.