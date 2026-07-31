Rahul Gandhi unlikely to meet CM Joseph Vijay during Chennai visit, says Manickam Tagore

He challenged Anbumani to raise the issue directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of targeting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. "If Anbumani has the courage, he should tell the Prime Minister in Delhi that he will quit the NDA if the Centre supports the Mekedatu dam project. Speaking aggressively in Tamil in Chennai alone is not enough," he said.

Tagore said Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, had no executive authority over the Mekedatu project and questioned why Anbumani expected him to intervene instead of pressing the Union government.

Responding to criticism over reports that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay may hold talks with the Karnataka Chief Minister on the issue, Tagore said there was nothing wrong with such discussions. He noted that former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa had also held talks with their Karnataka counterparts on the Cauvery issue in the past.

He further said the Congress opposed Karnataka's attempt to construct the Mekedatu dam, but added that the issue ultimately required a decision involving the Karnataka Chief Minister, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

Tagore warned Anbumani against repeatedly targeting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, alleging that he was avoiding criticism of the BJP despite being part of the NDA.

"If Anbumani continues to drag Rahul Gandhi and the Congress into unnecessary controversies, we will give a fitting reply and reveal several facts. We are not afraid of his statements," Tagore said.

When reporters again asked whether Rahul Gandhi would meet Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Tagore reiterated that the Congress leader's visit was solely for party programmes and described it as an internal Congress event.