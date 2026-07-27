Rahul Gandhi likely to visit TN on Aug 1

CHENNAI: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday announced that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu on August 1 to address the concluding session of the party's training camp at Mamallapuram.
The visit assumes political significance as it comes after the Congress joined the TVK-led government in the state. Gandhi last visited the state on May 10 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Confirming the visit, TNCC president B Manickam Tagore, in a social media post, said Tamil Nadu was preparing to extend a warm welcome to the Leader of the Opposition.
"This visit by Rahul Gandhi, who has been relentlessly fighting to safeguard the Constitution, strengthen democracy, establish social justice, and secure the future of the youth, will infuse fresh enthusiasm and inspiration among the Congress workers and people of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Tagore also said, "May our journey towards the goal of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India in 2029 gain even greater strength."
Speaking to reporters after arriving at Chennai airport from Kochi to attend the Congress district leaders' and functionaries' training camp at Mamallapuram, Venugopal demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah explain in Parliament who ordered the police lathi-charge on students on July 20.