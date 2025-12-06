Rahul aide-Vijay secret meet sparks buzz

CHENNAI: A surprise one-to-one meeting between Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy, considered a close aide of party scion Rahul Gandhi, and TVK leader Vijay at the fledgling party’s Pattinapakkam office has triggered intense political speculation, especially with Congress-DMK alliance talks already underway.

Earlier this month, on December 3, AICC formed a five-member committee, which visited the DMK headquarters, Arivalayam, to initiate formal alliance talks as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). With those discussions still in their preliminary phase, Praveen Chakravarthy’s independent outreach to Vijay has now become a talking point across political circles in Chennai.

Observers see the meeting as significant. Vijay’s party, TVK, has already positioned itself as a potential disruptor in the State’s political landscape, especially among young and firsttime voters. The Congress, meanwhile, is under pressure to strengthen its organisational base and negotiate favourable terms within the DMK-led alliance.

Political observers suggest that the meeting could be a strategic move for Congress to understand the emerging influence of TVK or possibly to explore areas of future cooperation, even if not immediately electoral. For Vijay, the meeting underscores his growing relevance and the interest he commands from national parties.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s phone call to Vijay following the Karur stampede has fueled speculation about a potential TVK-Congress alliance. Now, Praveen Chakravarthy’s meeting with Vijay has also sparked widespread talks.