Raghava Lawrence postpones life decision announcement after Bharathiraja’s death

In a post on X, Lawrence said he had earlier planned to make the announcement on June 11 at 9.30 am. However, he decided to defer it as the film industry is mourning the death of Bharathiraja.

"The industry is currently mourning the passing of Bharathiraja sir. This loss feels deeply personal, like losing a member of the family. Out of respect for Bharathiraja sir and his immense contribution to cinema, I have decided to postpone my announcement," he said.