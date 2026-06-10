Raghava Lawrence postpones life decision announcement after Bharathiraja’s death

CHENNAI: Actor-director Raghava Lawrence on Tuesday (June 10) announced that he has postponed the major announcement regarding "very important life decision," citing the demise of veteran director Bharathiraja.
In a post on X, Lawrence said he had earlier planned to make the announcement on June 11 at 9.30 am. However, he decided to defer it as the film industry is mourning the death of Bharathiraja.
"The industry is currently mourning the passing of Bharathiraja sir. This loss feels deeply personal, like losing a member of the family. Out of respect for Bharathiraja sir and his immense contribution to cinema, I have decided to postpone my announcement," he said.
Lawrence added that the announcement will now be made on Friday (June 12) at 10 am.
On Monday, Lawrence had announced that he would be making an important life decision announcement on June 11, amid speculations that he may contest the upcoming by-election from Tiruchy East Assembly constituency as TVK candidate.
"Several media outlets have been reporting that I will contest the Tiruchy East constituency election. Many people have been contacting me seeking clarification. These rumours have crossed a certain limit, and I feel it is necessary to put an end to them," he said in his earlier post.