Raghava Lawrence hints at political entry, seeks public opinion

CHENNAI: Actor-director Raghava Lawrence on Friday (June 12) hinted at entering politics, saying circumstances had brought him to a point where he felt the need to take the step. However, he stopped short of making a formal announcement and instead sought the advice and guidance of the public.
In a post on X, Lawrence said he had never imagined entering politics and had never intended to earn money or seek a political position. "My only thought had been that if someone I believed in entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale."
Lawrence said that circumstances had now led him to consider entering politics. He added that in the video released, he has spoken about his understanding of politics, how it entered his life, his mother's perspective on politics, and a few incidents that had shaped his journey.
Requesting people to watch the video till the end, he said their advice and guidance meant a lot to him as he considered taking an important step.
In a subsequent post, Lawrence said, "I would continue my selfless service to society if people advised me against entering politics."
However, if the response was positive, he said he was ready to enter politics and would later reveal "when and with whom he intended to begin the journey."
Lawrence had earlier informed his followers that he would make an important life decision announcement on June 11. The announcement was later postponed by a day following the death of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja.
This came amid speculation that Lawrence could contest the upcoming Tiruchy East Assembly bypoll as a TVK candidate.