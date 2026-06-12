Raghava Lawrence hints at political entry, seeks public opinion

What did Lawrence say in the video?

Lawrence said that circumstances had now led him to consider entering politics. He added that in the video released, he has spoken about his understanding of politics, how it entered his life, his mother's perspective on politics, and a few incidents that had shaped his journey.

Requesting people to watch the video till the end, he said their advice and guidance meant a lot to him as he considered taking an important step.

In a subsequent post, Lawrence said, "I would continue my selfless service to society if people advised me against entering politics."

However, if the response was positive, he said he was ready to enter politics and would later reveal "when and with whom he intended to begin the journey."