R Sakkarapani refutes corruption in paddy transport, says Rs 1,084 cr cost cut down by fixing anomalies of previous regime

CHENNAI: Refuting media reports alleging irregularities in the paddy transport contracts of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani on Saturday asserted that the entire process was carried out transparently and in accordance with tender norms.

In a detailed clarification, the minister said the transport contract signed during the previous AIADMK regime for five years (2019–24) violated Union government guidelines, which mandate region-wise agreements every two years. "The AIADMK government entered into an inflated, state-level five-year contract, due to which the Union government withheld funds. After assuming office, the DMK government cancelled this irregular agreement through due legal process," he said.

Fresh tenders were subsequently floated on June 9, 2023, under the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, inviting bids district-wise across 39 zones. Following pre-bid meetings and negotiations, contracts were finalised and new transport arrangements came into effect on June 15, 2024, he clarified.

"Under the revised system, the State spent Rs 863.06 crore to transport 1.18 crore metric tonnes of paddy and other commodities in 2024–25, at Rs 731.40 per tonne. In contrast, under the AIADMK rule in 2020–21, Rs 1,947.14 crore was spent on 1.20 crore tonnes, at a cost of Rs 1,622.24 per tonne. "The restructured tender model has reduced transport expenses by Rs 890.84 per tonne, saving Rs 1,084 crore in a single year," he noted.

Rejecting claims of centralised tenders and subcontracts, the minister clarified that all contracts were finalised zone-wise, with partnership arrangements fully compliant with norms. "Under the Chief Minister's leadership, transport costs have been significantly reduced, ensuring efficient paddy procurement and distribution despite climate-related and festival disruptions," he added.

He also directed officials to investigate petitions submitted by truck owners' associations and media reports regarding paddy transportation. "There is no delay in transport operations, paddy is being moved swiftly across the State by both road and rail," he affirmed.