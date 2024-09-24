Quest for peace: Russia, Ukraine duo on spiritual tour to TN

TIRUCHY: Two friends from Russia and Ukraine, who came to India on a spiritual tour, visited several temples across the region and prayed for peace between the two countries that are involved in a bruising conflict that has been raging for nearly 1,000 days and has claimed thousands of lives so far.

Zhenya, a photographer from Russia, and Elina, a private firm employee from Ukraine, have been friends for several years. Elina has received training from Sri Sri Ravishankar’s Art of Living.

The two friends came to India four days ago and decided to undertake a spiritual tour of the temples across Tamil Nadu to offer prayers to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

As part of the plan, the two friends reached Thanjavur two days ago and visited Tirunageswaram, Tirunallar, Kanjanur Sukran Koil, and Tirumanancheri temple around Kumbakonam. They were helped and assisted by a local man named Pugalendi from Tirukudanthai.

On Monday, they visited Aduthurai and worshipped at the Tirumoolar temple where they prayed for peace between the two warring countries.

While speaking to the reporters after visiting the temple, Zhenya said she and her friend made the plan a few months ago to visit temples. “We heard that these ancient temples in Tamil Nadu are very powerful and that all our prayers would be answered. So we decided to pray for peace between Russia and Ukraine. We feel calm and blessed after visiting these temples,” said the Russian with hope in her words.

According to her, it is not just them even the common people of both countries are praying for peace.

From here, they are planning to visit several other temples in the State, including Madurai Meenakshi temple, Palani Dhandayuthapani temple, and Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple with the sole intention of praying for peace.