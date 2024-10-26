QR code based system implemented at TVK’s conference venue for streamlined registration

CHENNAI: To streamline attendees registration and monitor participant numbers, QR codes have been strategically placed at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) conference venue.

This innovative system was introduced by TVK leader Vijay to efficiently monitor attendance and manage the crowd at the conference.

The use of QR codes aims to smooth and efficient check-in process.

TVK supporters and members can easily scan the QR codes to register their passes upon arrival.

The TVK's first-ever state conference is scheduled for October 27 (Tomorrow) in Vikravandi of Villupuram district, actor-politician Vijay exhorted the party cadre and his fans to join him in taking the pledge to successfully implement policies for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.