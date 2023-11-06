Pvt super-speciality eye hospital expands footprint in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu in September under 'Project Velicham', Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its first Super Speciality Eye Hospital in Thanjavur. The organisation dedicated its second Super Speciality Eye Hospital in Perambalur, as an integral part of the MoU and the overarching 'Project Velicham'.

SS Sivasankar, the Minister for Transport of Tamil Nadu, officially opened the hospital in the presence of M Prabakaran, MLA of the Perambalur constituency; Dr. GSK Velu, the Promoter & Chairman of the hospital; Mr. A. Ganesan, Director of the hospital; Mr. VS Sudheer, Group CEO; and Dr. Shibu Varkey, the Regional Medical Director. This significant event was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government, reaffirming the organization's dedication to advancing eye care services in the region.

The newly established super speciality eye hospital in Perambalur spans across 7,000 square feet and features two state-of-the-art infection control operation theaters with modular HEPA filters, along with three refraction rooms and three consultation rooms. The hospital is equipped with a team of four full-time super speciality doctors specializing in ophthalmology, providing a comprehensive range of eye care services.

These services include cutting-edge technologies for cataract surgery, treatment for diabetic retinal eye diseases, LASIK and ReLEx Smile procedures, interventions for retinal issues and glaucoma, oculoplasty, as well as specialized neonatal and pediatric eye care. Additionally, the center boasts a 12-hour pharmacy and an optical store offering prescription glasses and frames from renowned international brands. As an added convenience, Neuberg Diagnostics operates a state-of-the-art lab collection center within the facility.

Dr. GSK Velu, Promoter and Chairman of Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, said “Maxivision dedicates this state-of-the-art eye care hospital to the people of Perambalur and surrounding villages. The new hospital helps in our vision of responding to the increasing challenges of eye care in the state. At Maxivision, we believe in celebrating and supporting women, 80% of our employees are women. We will work rigorously towards aiding the cause of equality among women employees.”

Sudheer VS, Group CEO, of Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, said “At Maxivision, our unwavering mission is to provide accessible and affordable eye care for all, and this new center represents a significant step toward realizing this commitment. As part of our CSR initiative, Maxivision will cater to the community's Ophthalmology needs and prevention of blindness initiatives, and we are providing treatment under a subsidized program. A team of doctors with mobile-handled diagnostic equipment will travel deep to all rural villages under our project ‘Velicham’ in close cooperation with the Government of Tamil Nadu.”

Dr. Shibu Varkey, Medical Director, Tamil Nadu Maxivison Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, said “The 'Velicham' initiative signifies a significant leap in our enduring commitment to extending eye care to underserved rural communities. Through our pioneering use of mobile diagnostic equipment and our close partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu, we are determined to narrow the accessibility gap and make high-quality eye care services readily available to those who are most in need. Our reach extends to the farthest corners of the region, where our objective is not only to diagnose and treat eye conditions but also to promote awareness regarding the importance of regular eye check-ups and preventive measures. Our mission goes beyond immediate care; it is about fostering a sustainable, healthier future for the communities we are dedicated to serving."