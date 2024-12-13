Puzhal prison authorities lodge threat complaint against fundamentalist 'Police' Fakruddin

CHENNAI: Officials at the Puzhal prison have lodged a complaint with the police against the Muslim fundamentalist 'Police' S Fakruddin for allegedly threatening officials, claiming associates outside prison can eliminate them.

The notorious fundamentalist accused in the killing of several Hindu leaders, including Vellaiappan of Hindu Front and auditor Ramesh, among others, is currently lodged in the high-security block of the Puzhal central prison. He is also undergoing treatment for ailments in the prison hospital.

According to police sources, Fakruddin is classified as a terrorist and has threatened to settle scores with authorities using his ties outside of the prison.

The Puzhal police are investigating the threats made by 'Police' Fakruddin.

Son of a policeman, Fakruddin was the main accomplice of Al-Ummah terrorist Imam Ali to escape from police in 2002. Ali was later killed in Bengaluru in a police encounter. Fakruddin is also an explosive specialist and was involved in planting a bomb in BJP leader LK Advani's Rath Yatra route in 2011. After this incident, he went underground to stay off the radar but was arrested in Chennai in 2013.

It should be noted that ISIS sympathisers Asif Mustheen and Abdul Shameem - who are accused in the SSI Wilson murder case - were lodged in the high-security block of Coimbatore Central Prison and made an escape plot by assaulting officials at the prison.

It is alleged that fundamentalists 'Police' Fakruddin, Khaja Moideen, Bilal Malik, Panna Ismail, Abdul Shameem and Nawaz were planning to escape from the prisons while being escorted to the court or hospital.