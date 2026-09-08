Putting lesser-known Tamil food on the table

But Chef Goku says there is much more to Tamil food than these familiar dishes.

His new project with Nirupama Reddy, Tamil Quarter, explores the lesser-known food traditions of Tamil Nadu and Tamil communities across the world.

“I have been working on this project for the last two years, documenting recipes from different regions and communities. There are so many food traditions within Tamil Nadu that are not usually represented. We wanted to bring those dishes back and showcase the different varieties of Tamil food,” says Goku.

Tamil Quarter, a food revival project and dining experience, is an initiative of Pushpa’s Kitchen.

The project looks at food through the regions, communities and people behind it, working with farmers, fisherfolk, pastoral communities, indigenous communities, home cooks, artisans and small producers.

“We wanted to document these recipes and understand the communities and people behind them. A lot of these recipes are passed down through generations, but they are not documented,” he says.

The project also looks beyond Tamil Nadu, tracing how Tamil food has travelled through migration and evolved in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Pakistan and Myanmar.

“Tamils have been living in these places for generations and their food has evolved according to the ingredients available there. But the core of the food is still Tamil,” points out Goku.