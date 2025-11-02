Purging party of DMK’s B-team no sin: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday justified the expulsion of senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan, alleging that he, along with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, had joined hands to function as the “B-team” of the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, in the presence of senior AIADMK leader S Semmalai, Palaniswami said Sengottaiyan’s removal from the primary membership of the party was made in accordance with AIADMK rules, as he had been in contact with leaders who were previously expelled for anti-party activities. “The decision to expel him was taken after consulting senior leaders and as per the party’s bye-laws. It is not an arbitrary decision,” he said while addressing media persons in Salem.

“Sengottaiyan, Panneerselvam, and Dhinakaran have come together with the single agenda of aiding the DMK,” he charged. He said that Dhinakaran was expelled from the AIADMK by the late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 19, 2011, for anti-party activities and had remained outside the party until her demise. “Those expelled by Amma for indiscipline have no right to speak about the AIADMK or its legacy,” he said. “The cadre in his constituency are celebrating his expulsion,” he added.

The AIADMK will never allow itself to become a tool for the DMK’s political games, he said.

Regarding Sengottaiyan's allegations that the DMK did not take any action in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, the 2017 break-in at the estate bungalow of Jayalalithaa, during which a security guard was murdered, Palaniswami said the AIADMK took action as per the law.

He reiterated that the AIADMK’s general secretaryship had been legally validated through the Election Commission and the courts. “Our leadership has been democratically elected. The party is functioning under lawful authority. Those claiming otherwise are misleading the public,” he added, referring to Sengottaiyan's claim that Palaniswami's election was only a stopgap arrangement.

Emergency dist secy meeting on Nov 5

Meanwhile, a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries, to be chaired by party chief Palaniswami, will be held on November 5.

The 'consultative meeting' of district secretaries will be held at the party headquarters 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai,' and all the district secretaries should take part in the meeting without fail, a party release said. The meeting will be held at 10.30 am on Wednesday.