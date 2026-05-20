Pudukottai: Second accused in gang rape of diff-abled woman held

TIRUCHY: In the case related to the gangrape of a differently-abled woman in Pudukkottai, the police on Tuesday arrested the second accused from Dindigul amid the protest by the survivor's family and relatives.
On Sunday late evening, a 35-year-old speech and hearing challenged woman, working in a rice mill near Alangudi in Pudukkottai, was waiting for the bus, when two known persons -- who were identified as Marimuthu (55) and Sekar (56) came there in a car. They offered her a lift, promising to drop her off at her house. Though the woman refused the offer, the duo forcefully took her in the car.
When the car was proceeding in a different direction, the woman had tried to raise an alarm, but the duo had reportedly attacked her. They took her to a cashew farm at Manakkollai, sexually assaulted her and left her in the spot and fled.
The woman who managed to walk to the main road was rescued and rushed to the Alangudi GH by the onlookers. She was later referred to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Raniyar Government Reproductive and Child Health Hospital, where she has been undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the family members of the survivor, who were anxious after she didn't return home, came to know about the incident, went to the hospital and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits.
Malaiyur police registered a case against Marimuthu and Sekar under various BNS sections, including rape and arrested Marimuthu while Sekar was absconding.
On Tuesday, the kin of the survivor assembled in front of the Malaiyur police station and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprit at large and proper compensation.
In such a situation, on Tuesday evening, the Pudukkottai police arrested Sekar in Dindigul, where he was hiding and brought him to Pudukkottai. Further investigations are on.