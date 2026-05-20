Pudukottai: Second accused in gang rape of diff-abled woman held

The woman who managed to walk to the main road was rescued and rushed to the Alangudi GH by the onlookers. She was later referred to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Raniyar Government Reproductive and Child Health Hospital, where she has been undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the family members of the survivor, who were anxious after she didn't return home, came to know about the incident, went to the hospital and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Malaiyur police registered a case against Marimuthu and Sekar under various BNS sections, including rape and arrested Marimuthu while Sekar was absconding.

On Tuesday, the kin of the survivor assembled in front of the Malaiyur police station and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprit at large and proper compensation.

In such a situation, on Tuesday evening, the Pudukkottai police arrested Sekar in Dindigul, where he was hiding and brought him to Pudukkottai. Further investigations are on.