Pudukkottai remains parched as DMK govt stalls Gundar project: EPS

TIRUCHY: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the DMK government had stalled the Rs 14,400 crore Cauvery-Gundar river-linking project, which was planned to irrigate the parched Pudukkottai.

Addressing the rally of ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Pudukkottai, Palaniswami said that the DMK stopped the Cauvery-Gundar river project as the AIADMK government launched it. “The phase I of the project that commenced at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore was stopped, and thus the very reason for the launching of the project has been lost. Our main objective was to irrigate the parched lands in the district but the DMK did not want to continue the project,” charged EPS.

He also pointed out that the people of Pudukkottai were dependent on groundwater for drinking purposes, and the AIADMK government had initiated a combined drinking water project at a cost of Rs 574 crore, aimed at providing potable drinking water to 2,306 revenue villages. “But the DMK played politics even in this project and they stopped it. After coming to power in 2026, will resume these projects and complete them for the benefit of the people”, the AIADMK general secretary said.

Stating that the AIADMK government was the people’s government and worked for the people from poor and marginalised backgrounds, EPS said they would provide free greenhouses to the poor and Dalits.

He added that the AIADMK was concerned about the 3.81 lakh students studying in the government schools across the State and launched the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation. “Through this novel effort, 2,818 students from government schools could join MBBS courses,” Palaniswami said.

EPS also assured the people of Gandharvakottai that they would distribute electric cashew nut shelling machines to help women who face challenging work in the cashew factories.

Charging that the DMK government did nothing to the culprits of the Vangaivayal issue, Palaniswami said that during the previous AIADMK regime, there were no such law and order issues.