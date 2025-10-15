Pudukkottai man gets 22 years jail for ‘abuse’

TIRUCHY: Pudukkottai Fast Track Mahila Court on Tuesday awarded 22 years of imprisonment to a youth for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

In 2022, Shanmugavel (23), a resident from Thirumayam had forcibly took an eight-year-old girl who was playing in front of her house and sexually abused her.

The girl who managed to escape from him passed on the information to her parents, who had complained to Thirumayam police. Police registered a case and conducted an investigation, which proved the complaint. Subsequently, the police arrested Shanmugavel and lodged him in prison.

The case was in progress with the Pudukkottai Mahila Court, and on Tuesday, the judge who heard the case awarded 22 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 12,000 to Shanmugavel.

The judge also recommended a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.