Pudukkottai education officer warns private schools against 'Patha Pooja' before exams

PUDUKKOTTAI: The District Education Officer (DEO) of Pudukkottai issued a circular to all private schools, advising against the practice of foot worship (patha pooja) before public examinations.

In the circular, DEO Leelavathi emphasised the importance of avoiding such practices, which can lead to harassment and create a disruptive environment. She specifically mentioned that the practice of foot worship, often held under the guise of blessings for students ahead of exams, was inappropriate and should not be allowed, said a Thanthi TV report.

Further, the official warned that if complaints related to such practices were received, strict action would be taken against the school management involved.