Puducherry being ‘cold-shouldered’ by Centre despite alliance, alleges TVK chief Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Union government of repeatedly sidelining the Puducherry administration, while refraining from criticising Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy of the NDA alliance.

Addressing a public meeting at the Uppalam harbour grounds, Vijay praised the Puducherry Chief Minister for providing adequate police protection for the event and said the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu should take note of it. His praise of the AINRC founder comes amid speculation that TVK may explore an alliance ahead of the Puducherry Assembly elections. TVK general secretary N Anand, who hails from Puducherry, had earlier contested unsuccessfully on an AINRC ticket in 2016.

Vijay said Puducherry’s long-standing demands were being ignored in a manner similar to Tamil Nadu’s concerns. “Do not assume I speak only for Tamil Nadu. I am equally committed to raising Puducherry’s voice. That is my duty,” he said. He noted that the demand for statehood, which has been endorsed 16 times by the Puducherry Assembly including the most recent resolution on 27 March, continued to remain unattended in New Delhi.

He criticised the absence of industrial revival and said five defunct mills in Puducherry and Karaikal had not seen even a symbolic attempt at reopening. “There is no vision for job creation. There is not even the basic intent to attract a single IT company here,” he said.

Referring to the prolonged delay in assigning a portfolio to a minister who was removed over corruption allegations, Vijay said the failure to fill the vacancy was an insult to minority communities. This view has also been expressed by several local groups.

On civic infrastructure, he said Puducherry, despite being a major tourist centre, lacked adequate parking facilities and basic public sanitation. He reiterated the long-pending demand for a Puducherry to Cuddalore railway link and urged people not to fall for the DMK’s assurances.

Vijay also highlighted Puducherry’s financial strain. He said that since the Union Territory is not covered by the Finance Commission framework, it remains dependent on ad hoc grants from the Centre. With most of the funds diverted to routine expenditure, the administration is forced to borrow even for essential needs.

Calling for statehood, industrial expansion and revival of ration shops, which he described as the lifeline of the poor, Vijay said Puducherry deserved support on par with other States. Speaking about the repeated detention of Karaikal fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said livelihoods were being destroyed because boats were not returned even after release.

“This Vijay will always stand by the people of Puducherry. Have faith. Vettri Nichayam,” he said.

TVK leaders N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, along with several thousand party workers, participated in the meeting.