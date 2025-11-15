PUCL seeks faster action in Nellai public hearing attack case

CHENNAI: The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the State government and the police to speed up the investigation into the attack that disrupted a public hearing on alleged illegal mineral mining in Tirunelveli on November 2.

The organisation said progress has been slow despite video evidence showing multiple individuals involved in the violence.

The hearing, organised by Arappor Iyakkam, turned chaotic when a group of men entered the venue and triggered a disturbance. In the resulting melee, PUCL national office-bearer and senior advocate V Suresh suffered a head injury after being struck with chairs.

Speaking to reporters, Suresh said the response from authorities has been inadequate. “The government and the police department should take immediate action against the attackers. It has been a week now and no definitive action was taken,” he said.

PUCL members pointed out that although footage shows several attackers, only one person has been detained so far. They expressed concern about the lack of follow-up action and criticised the police for failing to initiate wider arrests.

Suresh also highlighted discrepancies in the State’s handling of illegal mining cases. “Even the official government reports say Rs 262 crore fines need to be collected from illegal mining in Tirunelveli, later it was reduced to Rs 14 crore without stating any reasons,” he noted, calling for action against both mining operators and officials involved.

The presser, which saw solidarity from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader MLA Jawahirullah and left parties, have also called the State to consider a separate law to protect activists and rights defenders, arguing that stronger safeguards are needed to prevent similar attacks.