Public nabs mobile phone snatchers on KH Road in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: Members of the public nabbed two mobile phone snatchers during early Thursday morning on KH Road in Ayanavaram, when the suspects tried to escape in an auto rickshaw. Of the total four members of the gang, two managed to escape, two were nabbed after one of the victims decided to chase the auto.

According to the police, Manikandan, a load vehicle driver, was walking towards a tea shop at around 4 am on Thursdayfor his early morning tea, when four men in an auto rickshaw snatched his mobile and tried to escape.

Manikandan shouted for help and started chasing the auto rickshaw.

Seeing the incident a few people on the road stopped the auto overpowered two of the suspects – identified as Manoj, 19, of New Washermenpetand Appu, 20, from Tondiarpet.

Two others – Sanjay and Akash – however managed to escape from the scene.

Manoj and Appu were later handed over to the Ayanavaram police along with the auto rickshaw.