Public hearings will be conducted for Elephant Corridor Consolidation Plan: Wildlife department

CHENNAI: As the state forest department has released a draft Elephant Corridor Consolidation Plan, the chief wildlife warden has assured public hearings will be conducted before preparing the final plan.

In a statement, the chief wildlife warden said that feedback received so far on the draft plan are being compiled district wise.

"After compilation, a public hearing will be conducted at the Collectorate in each of the elephant range districts under the chairmanship of district collectors, in presence of the district forest officer concerned. The public opinion and inputs shared during the public hearing will be recorded, " the statement said.

The statement added that a strategic plan for connecting the fragmented habitats of elephants will be compiled with the cooperation of the public.

Based on the strategic plan, a final Elephant Corridor Consolidation Plan will be prepared and submitted to the government.

"All possible measures will be taken to avoid man-animal conflicts and to ensure the safety of the local public, " the statement assured.