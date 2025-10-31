Public can track climate action in TN as tracker launched

CHENNAI: To accelerate local climate action, the State government launched the State Climate Action Tracker, first in the country, alongside district-level decarbonisation plans for The Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Coimbatore, on Friday.

Developed by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests in collaboration with Vasudha Foundation, the initiative would strengthen data-driven, community-led responses to climate challenges.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Finance departments, launched the Tracker and released the district-level decarbonisation plans, in presence of department secretary Supriya Sahu and others. He said, “With the launch of district decarbonisation pathways and TN Climate Action Tracker, the state is turning climate ambition into measurable and accountable action.”

The four districts – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar – contribute over 10% of the State GSDP. The government will prepare such pathways for all the districts. “This is not just climate policy; this is economic policy for a new era, one that will generate thousands of green jobs, build resilient communities, strengthen our industries, and secure our natural heritage. Tamil Nadu will lead India to net-zero carbon not by promise, but by proof,” he added.

The tracker is a digital intelligence platform that consolidates climate data across emissions, energy systems, climate vulnerabilities, land-use change, and resilience measures. The platform enables evidence-based planning, real-time monitoring, and transparent progress reporting, supporting the State’s journey toward net-zero and resilient development. Public can also access the information and track the progress.

Meanwhile, studies from these 4 districts indicate that up to 92% of projected emissions by 2050 can be abated through a mix of clean energy adoption, mobility transformation, industrial efficiency and nature-based solutions. Around 2.97 million tonnes of CO₂e can be sequestered by 2050 through forest restoration, agroforestry, wetland conservation, and coastal ecosystem rejuvenation.