TN: 50 new Aadhaar enrolment centres opened, 79 school-level camps launched

CHENNAI: State Information Technology and Digital Services Department Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated new permanent Aadhaar service centres in 50 places on Monday.

The minister also inaugurated 79 school-level Aadhaar enrolment camps across the state.

"With the addition of these centres, the total number of permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Centres operated by ELCOT (Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu) and Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) has increased from 587 to 637. These centres will function in Taluk Offices, Corporation Offices, Municipality Offices and Block Development Offices, thereby providing convenient access for citizens to avail Aadhaar enrolment and update services closer to their place of residence," a government release said.

The release added that at present, UIDAI’s official website displays details of standard Aadhaar Enrolment Centres located in Chennai and Madurai.

Steps have been taken to ensure that details of all 637 permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Centres functioning under ELCOT and TACTV across Tamil Nadu are also made available on the UIDAI website.