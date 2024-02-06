PTR faults Annamalai for claims about govt jobs promise

CHENNAI: State Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan aka PTR on Tuesday flayed state BJP president Annamalai K Annamalai for his recent claim that the saffron party would ensure government jobs for all families if it formed government in the state in 2026.

Reposting a critical tweet of ally CPM about Annamalai's claim on micro blogging site 'X', PTR said, "For a comparison, there are a total 9.5 lakh government jobs in Tamil Nadu now. The BJP suggests that it would provide 2.397 crore government jobs in a state with nearly 7.6 crore population, which works out to government jobs to a third of the population, which encompasses children and senior citizens." "Or would half of the population in the working age be engaged in government jobs, " PTR sarcastically wondered.

In the loaded message PTR reposted, CPM state leader K Kanagaraj took a dig at the BJP president and said, "Do these people not have a sense of shyness? Their leader promised two crore jobs per year. He (Annamalai) promises 2.397 crore jobs in Tamil Nadu. First, ask your leader to ensure jobs under the MNREGA scheme. Ask him to fill the 10 lakh vacancies in the union government?"