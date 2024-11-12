PT teacher of Thoothukudi school uses obscene language with students, forces them to drink liquor; held from Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A physical education (PT) teacher in Thoothukudi who was accused of using sexual innuendos with students and also forcing them to drink alcohol was arrested from Coimbatore on Monday night, following a complaint filed by parents.

The PT teacher identified as Ponsingh works at Salma Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Udangudi, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The incident happened when the students and the Ponsingh were staying overnight at a guest house on October 22, after a sports meet they were supposed to participate in was postponed to the following day.

While at the guest house, Ponsingh reportedly coerced some of the students into drinking liquor and also used obscene language with them.

The matter came to light on Monday when the affected students confided in their parents. Shocked by this, the parents and family members gathered at the school and staged a protest against Ponsingh.

Upon learning about the incident, the District Children’s Welfare Officer, the District Education Officer for Private Schools, and senior police officials among others rushed to the school. Several police officers were deployed, and discussions with the school management and parents ensued. The students were also interrogated.

The school administration then informed that the accused teacher has been removed from his post.

Following this, the parents lodged a formal complaint with the Assistant Superintendent of Police based on which the Tiruchendur Women’s Police Station registered a case.

In this situation, Ponsingh who had fled to Coimbatore was arrested by the police last night and brought to Tiruchendur for questioning. The police are probing to determine whether the teacher acted alone or if there were other individuals involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the school principal and the secretary were also arrested and are presently being questioned at the Tiruchendur Women’s Police Station, the Daily Thanthi report said.