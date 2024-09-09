Pseudoscience event row: Defamatory video on differently-abled removed from YouTube

CHENNAI: The video, posted by self proclaimed spiritual leader Mahavishnu which disparaged differently-abled individuals, has been removed from YouTube.

A case has been filed against Mahavishnu under five sections, including the Atrocities Act, following his controversial remarks on rebirth and karma at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar. The police arrested Vishnu at the airport on September 7 upon his return from Australia. He was subsequently presented in Saidapet Court the following evening.

The court has remanded Mahavishnu in judicial custody until September 20, and he has been lodged in Puzhal Jail in Chennai. In addition to the initial charges, another case has been filed against him by the Tiruvottiyur police, following a complaint from the Justice Movement for Persons with Disabilities.

The issue gained attention after video footage of his remarks went viral on social media on Thursday evening. He said that disabilities in life are determined by one's actions in previous lives.