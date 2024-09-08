Pseudoscience event row: Siddhars told me to speak, claims Mahavishnu during police investigation

CHENNAI: Self-proclaimed spiritual leader Mahavishnu has defended his controversial speech on Sunday, stating that his intention was to guide and educate the students, not to offend anyone's sentiments, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

During police investigation, Mahavishnu reportedly said, "I spoke because the Siddhars (ascetics) instructed me. They communicate with me and provide guidance. My speech at the school was misunderstood... I have spoken in similar ways at many other places."

Police have arrested Mahavishnu, the founder of Paramporul NGO, under charges of provoking enmity between different groups of people and intentionally insulting a person with disability. He was whisked away upon his return from Australia at the Chennai airport and produced in the Saidapet court yesterday evening. The court remanded him in judicial custody until September 20. Subsequently, he has been lodged in Puzhal Jail, Chennai.

In addition, the Tiruvottiyur police has registered a separate case against him today, following a complaint from the Disability Justice Movement.

Clips of Mahavishnu's remarks on past lives, karma, and rebirth at two government school events in Chennai on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers Day, went viral and have drawn widespread criticism.

He reportedly told students that disabilities were a result of past life sins and insulted a visually impaired teacher, who questioned his speech.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an inquiry and the principals of the two government schools where Mahavishnu spoke have been transferred.

(With Bureau inputs)