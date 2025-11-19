Providing basic amenities is govt's priority: Nehru

TIRUCHY: DMK government’s priority is to provide basic amenities for the residents, and it has been achieved remarkably. Now, around seven crore residents receive safe drinking water across the state, claimed State Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the new building for the Athirampattinam Municipality, Nehru said, the underground drainage system works are being carried out across the state based on the density of the population.

When the Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed charge, 4.25 crore people alone could get potable drinking water, and now it has been increased to seven crores.

“The priority of the Dravidian Model Government is to provide all the basic requirements to the residents, and we have almost achieved it,” Nehru said.

Stating that the Greater Chennai residents were struggling for safe drinking water earlier, Nehru said, the DMK had ensured safe drinking water to every resident. He said 1,300 MLD water is being distributed to the Greater Chennai residents as against 800 MLD earlier.

“More than 60 per cent of people reside in the urban areas and the state government has been providing all the basic requirements, including infrastructure,” he said.

Nehru said that the state government had launched several combined drinking water schemes. fund of Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for two projects in Madurai, Rs 4,800 crore for the Ramanathapuram and Hokenakkal combined drinking water schemes.

Meanwhile, the state government has installed 6 lakh LED lights across the state, and a fund of Rs 51,000 crore has been allocated for the local administration through which the infrastructural facilities were established.

In the meantime, Nehru said that the government has planned to establish 1,000 more toilets across Chennai in addition to the already existing toilets.