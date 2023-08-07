'Provide uniforms, shoes and back bags to the govt school students on time'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Monday urged the DMK government to immediately provide uniforms and shoes to the government school students across the state.

"A month after the reopening of schools, students are yet to be provided with back bags and shoes. Various news reports say that students are unable to wear uniforms to school everyday as only one uniform has been provided for them. It has also been alleged that the shoes provided in some schools are not suitable for the students. Why is the School Education minister not ensuring that one of the main tasks of the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation is not being implemented on time? It is the duty of the state government to provide uniforms, shoes and back bags etc to the government school students on time. The ministers and Gopalapuram family can wait, but not the students, " Annamalai said in a statement.

Slamming the Karunanidhi centenary celebration, the former IPS officer turned politician said that twelve committees headed by ministers have been formed for the Karunanidhi centenary celebration and Rs 4 crore were being spent on each committee.

"As a large amount of funds were allocated for this, the corrupt DMK government is not providing the uniforms, shoes and back bags that should be provided to the students. They do not realise where government money should be spent on. For the minister Anbil Mahesh and the Textbook Corporation, fulfilling the needs of the Gopalapuram family has become more important than the welfare of the students, " added Annamalai.