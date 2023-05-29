Provide roads to all tribal villages, PMK urges

CHENNAI: Pointing out an incident in which parents carried the body of their child, who died due to a snake bike, for 10 kilometres due to lack of road, Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to implement a project to lay roads to all tribal villages.

In his statement, Anbumani said that a one-and-half-year-old girl died on the way to a hospital in Athimarathu Kollai tribal village near Anaicut in Vellore district.

"After autopsy, the body of the child handed over to the parents midway due to the lack of a proper road. The parents carried the body for 10 kilometres," he expressed agony.

He added that incidents reported from Odisha and Jharkhand had happened in the state. The residents of the village have demanded for a road several times but the road is yet to be laid.

"There are several villages in Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri districts without roads. Lack of roads even after 75 years of Independence can not be justified. The government should have provided roads, drinking water, and medical care in tribal villages using funds and subsidies from the central government," he said.

He urged the government to lay all-weather roads in tribal villages within 6 months by implementing a special project. "Lack of roads to tribal villages at a time when 8-land roads and express roads is a shame," he said.