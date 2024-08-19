Provide mark sheets, Ramadoss tells Bharathidasan University

CHENNAI: Stating that students of Bharathidasan University are suffering without certificates, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the University to hand over consolidated mark sheets and provisional certificates to the students.

In a statement, the senior leader said that students, who have completed their undergraduate degree courses from 147 colleges affiliated to the University in 2023-24 are not given the certificates. “Nearly 54 days have lapsed since the release of the exam results. Due to the delay, students could not join jobs or higher studies. As per the rules, consolidated mark sheets and provisional certificates should be given in 15 days. But, the University, apart from delaying the certificates, has not disclosed the reason for the delay,” he pointed out.

Alleging that the University seeks another one month to hand over provisional certificates, Ramadoss said that the act of the University that plays with the future of students should not be allowed. “This is not the first time that the University plays with the future of students. During the last academic year also, provisional certificates were not provided until November. The University does not learn its lesson from the previous year,” he added.