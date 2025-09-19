Protect 1.5L teachers from TET judgment, Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Citing a judgment pronounced by the Supreme Court on mandatory clearing of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) that would affect lakhs of school teachers, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to take measures.

The senior leader pointed out the amendment in 2012 to the Right to Education Act mandating teachers to clear the TET. “Based on a case filed by teachers' associations against the amendment, the apex court has upheld it, saying that teachers have to clear the exam to continue in their teaching jobs and avail promotions. Teachers who are retiring within 5 years are only exempted,” he added.

He explained that, due to the judgment, approximately 1.5 lakh teachers who joined before 2011 based on seniority are required to pass the eligibility test within 2 years. “If the teachers fail to clear the test, they will lose their jobs,” he said.

This goes against natural justice, as experienced teachers would get better after teaching the same subject for years. “If they are forced to prepare for an exam that is beyond their domain, they will spend their time preparing only for the test. This will affect the education of the students,” he warned.

“Considering the future of the families of 1.5 lakh teachers, the Supreme Court should reconsider its judgment. Also, the State government should take measures to protect the future of the teachers,” he urged.