Property dispute: Septuagenarian farmer burnt to death in Karur 

TIRUCHY: A farmer was charred to death over a dispute on sharing the ancestral property in Karur on Wednesday. It is said, there was a prolonged dispute over the sharing of the ancestral property between Karuppannan (72) of Rasagowndanur near Mayanur in Karur and his brother Kathavarayan (68).

In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, Karuppannan went to irrigate his land but he failed to return even after a long time and so the family members went in search of Karuppannan and they were shocked to see him dead in a completely charred position.

Soon, they passed on the information to the Mayanur police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur GH. Meanwhile, the initial investigation found that there was a dispute between the siblings over the land and Karuppannan must have been murdered. A case was registered and investigations are on.