Promote Indian languages as teaching medium: UGC chief

CHENNAI: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday emphasised that all the higher education institutes must promote Indian languages as a medium of instruction to enhance learning outcomes.

Delivering a keynote address at the inaugural session of ‘Southern Zone Conference for Autonomous Colleges on Implementation of NEP 2020’, at the IIT-Madras premises here, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, “For students coming from rural backgrounds, teaching in Indian languages will make education more inclusive. English can always be learnt as a tool for communication. All technologically and economically advanced countries teach in higher education institutes in their language. We must promote Indian languages as a medium of instruction in higher education to enhance learning outcomes.”

Elaborating the need to provide affordable higher education to all, the UGC chairman said, “Access, equity and inclusivity in higher education are essential determinants of how far our students will advance, take up positions in society and excel in their respective professions. Educational institutions must ensure that higher education is affordable, fair, and supportive for our students to succeed.”

“Providing students with appropriate skills and competencies is essential to help them become self-employed or gain employment. UGC is working on making the skill courses in different domains available to the students through the Swayam Plus portal,” he noted.

Further Jagadesh Kumar said, “While students can take 50 per cent of the credits for majoring in a given discipline, they can complete skill courses up to 50 per cent of the remaining total credits required in a degree program such as BA, BSc and BCom. This will help the students in meeting their academic and career goals.”

Earlier, the UGC had issued guidelines on different kinds of internships such as research internships and industry internships to the students.

“Educational institutions should actively collaborate with different organisations and strive to provide internship opportunities to students,” Jagadesh added.

Meanwhile, in a significant move, the UGC has approved the early exit and lateral exit options for bachelor’s degree students.

Explaining this, UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar said the UGC meeting, chaired on November 13, has approved a new system for students to complete their bachelor’s degree early, as well as a new system for students who are lagging behind in their studies, based on the recommendations of an expert panel headed by IIT-M Director V Kamakoti.

According to this, students can complete their 4-year or 3-year bachelor’s degree one year or 6 months earlier if they wish.

“Similarly, students who are slightly lagging in their studies can take an additional period of 6 months or one year if necessary to complete their degree. This new system will come into force in the coming academic year (2025-26),” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing issue in Tamil Nadu, where many varsities are functioning without VC due to the cold war between the Governor and the Government, the UGC chairman said that the Search Committee for selecting vice-chancellor for State universities must include a nominee of Governor, a nominee of state government, a nominee from the syndicate of the concerned university and a nominee from UGC.

“Vice-chancellors have not been appointed in various varsities including the University of Madras, due to the issue of inclusion of UGC nominees in the V-C Search Panel. Without the V-C, any university cannot function properly,” he said while interacting with the reporters here.

The UGC chairman also questioned how the university could be managed through a coordination committee including the Higher Education Secretary.

“A case related to the inclusion of a UGC nominee in search panels is pending in the apex court. I hope a good verdict will come soon,” he noted.

He also warned the HEIs not to increase the tuition fees, to increase the revenue.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said, “Our Gross Enrollment Ratio in the Higher Education System stands around 30 per cent. As per the World Population Census, we are the youngest population in the age group of 15 to 35. If we do not do the education right at this juncture, 10 years down the line, there is a possibility that we may become the most uneducated nation in the world. There is a big academic need that we all need to be aware of and rise to the occasion.”

Academics from many institutions and students witnessed the conference.