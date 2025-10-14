Project proposals from state-run universities, colleges increase sharply

CHENNAI: Under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Research Grant (CMRG) scheme, the number of research project proposals from state-run universities and colleges has increased sharply, with students of Anna University leading the list in getting projects sanctioned under the scheme.

Launched in 2023, the main objective of the CMRG was to provide meritorious, poor post-graduates with a research platform to develop professional and academic research careers under the mentorship of established scholars and to make the state a research hub.

Accordingly, there is a ceiling of Rs 20 lakh for student-led projects and a ceiling of Rs 40 lakh for faculty-led projects.

A senior official of the Higher Education Department stated that in 2023-2025, it received a total of 773 proposals from the 13 state-run universities and 236 Tamil Nadu government arts and science, engineering, polytechnic, and education colleges across the State.

“Of the total, 115 project proposals were sanctioned with the allocation of recurring grants of Rs 50 crore,” he added.

Stating that during 2024-2025, the department received a total of 638 project proposals from the same number of colleges, the official said that of the total project research ideas, 143 research projects were sanctioned to the students, which is higher than the previous year.

He pointed out that around 20 subject areas, including aerospace engineering, biological sciences and biotechnology, environment and ecology and disaster management, will be covered in the research project.

“The identified research areas will have definite translational value and the potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state,” he added.

Concerning the performance of universities and colleges under the CMRG scheme, the official said that in 2023-2024, students of Anna University bagged over 25 projects out of the total 115.

“University of Madras and Bharathidasan University too secured more than 15 projects,” he added.

The official also pointed out that in 2024-2025, Anna University got about 50 projects under CMRG. “This year (2025-2026), a total of 270 project proposals have come from various institutions,” he said, adding, “after receiving all the proposals, the screening committee's evaluation and approval will follow.”